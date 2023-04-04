OnePULSE founder Barbara Poma parts ways with foundation

Pulse nightclub and onePULSE Foundation founder Barbara Poma speaks to the media on the second anniversary of the mass shooting. (Photo: Emilee Speck/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The founder of the organization established after the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy to create a memorial to the victims has stepped down.

The onePULSE Foundation announced that Barbara Poma stepped down from her position with the group Tuesday.

Poma was a co-founder and owner of the Pulse nightclub, recognized as a safe and happy place for the LGBTQ community.

After the attack at the club that killed 49 people and injured dozens, Poma established the onePULSE Foundation with the goal of honoring the memory of the victims.

The nightclub site was turned into a memorial and efforts were underway to build a more permanent museum and memorial.

Poma was executive director until 2022 when Deborah Bowie took over. She has since been working on national fundraising efforts.

“The Foundation is grateful to Barbara for her many contributions, and commitment to onePULSE, and for being a lifetime advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community,” a foundation spokesperson said in a statement.

The foundation also said it plans to update the project’s progress publicly before Pulse Remembrance Week in June.

