Your Florida Daily: Orlando’s Pulse property purchase, gas prices falling

Commissioners for the City of Orlando are expected to vote on a deal to purchase Pulse nightclub today.

Mayor Buddy Dyer says the decision comes after years of trying to figure out the future of the property, adding that several family members of victims of the 2016 nightclub mass shooting have been waiting for a proper memorial for their loved ones.

“It became clear, in the last several months, that the Pomas and OnePulse would not be able to come into an agreement related to the Pulse property and building the memorial for Pulse on that property,” Dyer said.

The sale price is listed at $2,000,000, less than what the city first offered several years ago.

However, owner Barbara Poma declined that offer and instead continued fundraising for her organization called the onePulse Foundation.

While the purchase will likely get approved, the mayor says there are still no official plans for a memorial.

Poma did not want to comment on camera but did release a statement saying they are “grateful” for the mayor and city commission for “making this a reality.”

Today’s meeting is set for 2 p.m.

The Florida Capitol rotunda is abuzz with people during the Special Session Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) (Copyright 2023 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida lawmakers will convene a special session two weeks from today and Israel will be top of mind.

Lawmakers are expected to not only formally express support for Israel but also to impose additional sanctions against Iran and add security to protect Jewish institutions in the state.

The session is also expected to take up several other issues including relief following Hurricane Idalia and the current backlog in applications for the My Safe Florida Home program.

There’s some good news when it comes to the pain at the pump.

The cost of gas continues to go down leading to the lowest prices in seven months.

According to new numbers from AAA, the average for a gallon of regular in Florida is $3.23 — that’s down 10 cents from last week and 41 cents from a month ago.

Experts say it’s due to lower demand and refineries switching to a cheaper, winter blend of gasoline.

The national average for regular is $3.55 a gallon.

Random Florida Fact

You’ve heard about dumping tea in Boston Harbor, but what about dumping alcohol in the Atlantic Ocean?

It happened in Miami in the summer of 1927.

Prohibition enforcers carried out the display to show they were serious about the nation’s ban on alcohol.

It’s believed $250,000 of rum, champagne, whiskey, and other spirits all ended up in the water.

Prohibition would officially end six years later.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.