‘Brought to justice:’ Florida man accused of stealing more than $1.5M in liquor

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after around $1.6 million worth of alcohol was stolen earlier this year, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to detectives, Miguel Rivas, 33, was arrested. He faces charges of grand theft and burglary.

Deputies said a group of thieves went into a liquor distribution center in Gibsonton back in July, removing the alcohol from the warehouse using at least two semi-trucks with trailers over the span of three days.

Deputies said that at least two semi-trucks with trailers were used in the mass liquor theft. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

However, detectives were eventually able to track the trucks to a storage facility in Hialeah, which was used to hold the stolen liquor, deputies said in a release.

The release shows that more than $1.5 million worth of the liquor was recovered and returned to its owner.

Over $1.5 million worth of liquor was recovered from the warehouse, deputies said. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

“I commend our dedicated detectives for their tireless efforts in swiftly apprehending the individual responsible for this audacious million-dollar liquor theft,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The recovery of over $1.5 million worth of stolen liquor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice. As the investigation unfolds, we anticipate further arrests, ensuring that all involved parties are brought to justice.”

Deputies said they are still looking for a second suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Ruth Cardero, 54.

Ruth Melly Cardero, 54 (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Cardero’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: