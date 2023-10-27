Orlando firefighter honored by Thunderbirds for act of heroism

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando firefighter is being honored by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds following an act of heroism earlier this year.

Lt. Benjamin Wootson got to participate in an honor flight with the Thunderbirds, putting him in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet.

Wootson received the ride of a lifetime Friday, flying high over Sanford, after he pulled a Seminole County deputy from a burning car in March, saving the man’s life.

“I’m just happy that Matt is still here. It takes two to tango, and he’s my partner in this,” Wootson said.

The firefighter’s wife and children watched the spectacle of the honor flight from the ground.

“He really was just excited to go as fast as they’re going to go, and he sent me a picture this morning when they were going through all their checking and everything, and he got a flight log, and he’s like, ‘My first log entry, and my flight log is going to be an F-16,’” his wife said.

The honor flight comes ahead of an air show at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

Director of public relations for the Orlando Air Show, Chris Dirato, said the show finds people who qualify for the “Hometown Hero” program — which is how they found Wootson.

“It’s certainly well deserving given the heroism that he showed when he pulled the deputy out of a burning vehicle,” Dirato said.

