Man accused of threatening Volusia Sheriff Chitwood pleads no contest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of threatening to kill the Volusia County Sheriff entered a plea Monday morning. Richard Golden pleaded no contest, just moments before his trial was set to start.

Golden, 38, is facing up to 15 years in prison. He is charged with Written Threat to Kill or Injure which is a second-degree felony.

“We are entering a new era in America and it’s part of the internet where people think they can sit behind a keyboard in their mother’s basement or attic and type away and there’s no consequences,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday.

The sheriff was at the airport in March to greet Golden when he was extradited to Volusia County.

“I’m Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. I hope you enjoy your stay. Welcome to Florida,” he said to Golden that day.

Golden was arrested at this mother’s home in New Jersey just days before.

Investigators said he made an online threat by telling people in a 4Chan forum to put a bullet in Chitwood’s head because of the sheriff’s stance against recent antisemitic activity.

“That 4chan chatroom where they sit in there and spew these crazy ideas is what has spurred four of our last five active shooters,” said the sheriff.

Now, four other men arrested in different locations around the U.S. and Canada for allegedly making similar threats, also await their fate. The most recent suspect was arrested in Alaska in an unrelated case. Joshua Wahl is also accused of murdering two people in August.

“When you specifically say you’re going to put a bullet in somebody’s head because of whichever category, that’s not free speech. You’ve crossed the line,” he said.

Golden is set to be sentenced Dec. 1.

