Shipping container ‘man cave’ has to come down, Brevard County says

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – A backyard “man cave” made of stacked shipping containers has to come down, according to Brevard County officials, and the owner has 10 days to do so.

A spokesperson for the county said the homeowner on Diane Circle was issued a notice of code violation for the structure. The county says if the owner does not take the stacked containers down in the 10-day period, they could face fines of up to $1,000 a day.

The homeowner said the county initially approved the project, which involved shipping containers welded together to make a modern living space.

But angry neighbors complained about the structure, particularly since the county’s code says shipping containers cannot be stacked together.

The county has since said the permit to build the structure “was issued in error due to a process failure.”

County leaders met with the homeowner last week privately.

The homeowner has said in the past that he would consider legal action if he was ordered to take it down.

