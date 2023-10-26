Florida ‘man cave’ construction put on hold. Here’s why

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – County leaders met with a homeowner Thursday after some of his neighbors called for the removal of a “man cave” being constructed behind his house out of shipping containers.

The homeowner met privately with Brevard County planning and zoning at the government center in Viera.

No decision was made on whether the structure could stay or will have to be removed.

Paperwork the county shared reads the permit to build the structure, “was issued in error due to a process failure.”

Since being approved, the homeowner said he’s spent tens of thousands on the project.

He argued his “man cave” is different than shipping containers because they’re welded together, and he’s made other alterations to make them a modern living space.

Some angry neighbors, like Bluma Bofford, said last week that the zoning code states a person can only have one shipping container in their yard and it has to be for storage, not as a dwelling.

Flyers were spread around Diane Circle asking people to complain including to their county commissioner, Jason Steele. His office Thursday gave no comment on the zoning dispute.

The homeowner said he’s not ready to be interviewed, either.

When asked to speak with planning and zoning, the county referred us to its new statement which reads the stop work order that was issued last week will remain in place indefinitely.

While the man cave stays as is, the homeowner said he’ll consider taking legal action if he’s ordered to take it down after the county initially approved the project.

