‘Immediately took charge:’ Apopka police officer helps deliver baby

Mom and baby are doing fine at a local hospital, police say

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Apopka Police officer Adsudalah Brooks, right, and recruit officer Laura Crespo responded to a home in reference to a mother in labor. (Apopka Police Department)

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka police officer helped deliver a baby on Monday after receiving a 911 call about a woman in labor, according to a news release.

Police said officer Adsudalah Brooks and recruit officer Laura Crespo responded to the call in reference to the woman in labor inside her home.

Upon arrival, the officers found the mother in “active labor.”

According to the release, “Officer Brooks, a father himself, immediately took charge, positioning himself to help aid in the delivery of the baby boy. Upon his arrival, the first words the baby boy heard was Officer Brooks, saying ‘Welcome to this world!’”

Police said both mom and baby are doing fine at a local hospital.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

