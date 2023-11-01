Your Florida Daily: Undercover drug operation seizes 10 kilos of fentanyl, dog-friendly beach opens in Ormond Beach

Deadly crash after a pursuit in Interstate 95 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A carjacking in Duval County leads to a high-speed chase and ends with the driver dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 30-year-old man from Orlando carjacked the car in north Jacksonville and sped south on I-95 with deputies following close behind.

As troopers joined the chase, the suspect crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and was killed.

I-95 was shut down for hours while law enforcement investigated.

The name of the suspected carjacker has not been released.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announces three arrests in what he calls the largest undercover fentanyl bust in the county's history. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

An undercover operation in Polk County leads deputies to seize a record-amount of fentanyl.

Sheriff Grady Judd said multiple undercover purchases were made for fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

In all, he says 10 kilos of drugs were purchased leading to the arrest of three people.

“That 10 kilos can overdose and kill five million people,” Judd said during a news conference. “You see cause it takes two milligrams —two milligrams to overdose and kill someone.”

The sheriff says at least two of the suspects are Mexican nationals who entered the country illegally.

The drugs had a street value of $2.5 million.

Volusia leaders discuss extending dog-friendly beach

It’s a big day for dog lovers in Volusia County.

For the first time in over 30 years, a new stretch of coastline will be open to people and their canine companions.

It’s a pilot program to see if the dog-friendly beach can be enjoyed — and certain rules followed.

A half-mile stretch of Ormond Beach between between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive is where dogs are now allowed for the next 18 months.

In July, the Volusia County Council approved the pilot program. They set rules that require owners to clean up after their dog, keep them on a leash, have proof of rabies vaccination and keep them from disturbing the dunes and wildlife.

Random Florida Fact

It’s called the worst plane crash in Central Florida History.

On March 31, 1972, an Air Force B-52 Bomber suffered multiple engine failures after taking off from nearby McCoy Air Force Base, which is now Orlando International Airport.

The crash killed all seven Air Force crewmen on board and injured several on the ground, including a child who died days later.

Thankfully the massive B-52 wasn’t carrying nuclear weapons. If it were, Orlando may have become a very different place.

A big thanks to Your Florida Daily listener, Jay, for sending along that Florida fact.

