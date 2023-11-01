It’s official: Volusia County opens dog-friendly beach. Here’s what to know

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – You can now take your dog to a stretch of Ormond Beach.

Starting Wednesday, a half-mile stretch of Ormond Beach between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive will now allow dogs as part of a pilot program.

The Volusia County Council voted in July to approve the program with a six to one vote. Dogs are already allowed at the Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet and Smyrna Dunes Park in New Smyrna Beach, but they were not allowed on the regular beachfront.

Pet owners must leash their dogs and they can enjoy the section of beach from sunrise to sunset. You’ll also have to clean up after your dog and have proof of rabies vaccination. And, you’ll have to keep them from disturbing the dunes and wildlife.

Residents who live in that area still have concerns. Some question if there will be enough enforcement on clean-up, dog bites, and wildlife harassment.

“You simply cannot fine people enough to make a difference to them. $150 to 250 is not going to matter or if they’re from out of town they’re not going to pay it. They’ll leave,” resident Laura Rutledge told News 6 earlier this year.

In July, News 6 reported that there are also some costs associated with the pilot program including:

$2,754 to install 26 dispensers

$6,000 annually for bags for the dispensers

$54,500 for a full-time animal control officer to enforce rules

$17,000 for annual operations costs

$25,000 for one-time equipment costs

Nanette McKeel Petrella, president of Daytona Dog Beach Inc., the organization behind this most recent attempt at a dog beach, said thanks to private donors and money from their own organization, the county wouldn’t have to pay a dime.

If there aren’t many problems, the county in the end could approve it to stick around permanently.

The dog beach is open Wednesday, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen Saturday at 9 a.m.