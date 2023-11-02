As onePULSE Foundation reassesses its goals, critics ask: where did the money go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly one week ago the onePulse Foundation announced they were scrapping plans for a proposed museum project and returning the property to Orange County. It’s led to a lot of questions about what’s next for the foundation and what about the money already spent.

New 6 looked at the tax records for the six years the foundation has operated and learned onePulse has spent more than $6 million on the memorial and museum project to honor the victims of the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub. Those costs include building design and construction, some for a museum that will now not be built.

The onePulse Foundation had paid $3.5 million for the property on Kaley Street for the museum specifically, separate from the memorial plans and the nightclub property the City of Orlando recently purchased.

The foundation was working with Orange County on the museum project, which they had agreed to provide tourist tax development dollars for. When the county was notified Friday that onePulse was terminating that agreement they were told the project was no longer financially feasible.

“Everybody had great intentions, but at this point, we’ve come to the reality that the financial capability to execute their plan simply does not exist today,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told News 6 Friday.

Under the agreement with the county, the foundation is turning the land over to the county, which will be able to sell the property on its own.

Deborah Bowie, the executive director of the onePulse Foundation also released a statement following the meeting with the county.

“With all of the recent developments, the onePulse Foundation Board of Trustees is in the process of reevaluating its mission to make sure it aligns with the new realities. We will keep everyone updated as those discussions evolve and decisions are made as to the best way to honor the lives of the 49 Angels and all those impacted by the Pulse tragedy.”

According to a recent audit, onePulse has assets of $5.9 million, most consisting of the land it owned. Liabilities are around $1 million.

Audits from the 6 years the foundation has operated show that onePulse has accepted more than $18 million in donations and grants. More than $600,000 came from the annual Rainbow Run.

After onePulse officials held a closed-door meeting with Demings Friday he was asked about the possibility of dissolving the onePulse Foundation.

“We had the conversation about the potential dissolution of the onePulse Foundation, but again, that’s not a decision I make. That’s a decision they have to make, and I don’t know if they have the wherewithal to repay 100% of what has been spent,” Demings said.

Since Friday, some donors have asked if they will be repaid. News 6 asked a spokesperson for onePulse who said it is too soon to tell.

While the museum project is not moving forward as planned, it is unknown if onePulse will play a part in the memorial.

