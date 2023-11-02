Jury finds man guilty of arson in Port Orange fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty of arson this week in a fire at an occupied Port Orange home last year, court records show.

Joseph Chucci, 51, was found guilty on Tuesday by a Volusia County jury of first-degree arson in the fire, which occurred Feb. 5, 2022. The jury found him not guilty of criminal mischief and of two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the fire, according to the docket.

In a post on social media, the State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 7th Circuit said the fire on Poinciana Drive woke the home’s residents and left several bedrooms severely damaged.

Port Orange detectives determined Chucci set the fire, claiming he was caught on surveillance footage running away from the part of the house where the fire began. The post added that Chucci’s hat and cell phone were found near the scene, as well as a gas container.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Chucci faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, the post states. His sentencing, to be pronounced by Judge Raul Zambrano, is set for Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: