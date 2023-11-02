This tennis class gets results for children, young adults with special needs

When this week’s Getting Results Award winner retired, she was looking forward to spending more time on the tennis court.

Well, that happened — but what she didn’t anticipate was that the game she loved so much would provide satisfaction in another way.

Judi Erickson works with a student as part of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation's Adaptive Learning Program (WKMG-TV)

Judi Erickson has played the sport most of her life but felt compelled to get better.

“Before I retired, I only played one night a week at the Central Florida Working Women’s League,” Erickson recalled. “Then I retired, and became obsessed with trying to become a good tennis player.”

She started taking classes at the USTA National Tennis Center. That’s where she learned about a program to help children and young adults with disabilities learn the game.

“I was not involved with autistic children until they needed a volunteer down at the USTA center,” Erickson said. “I spent a year training there and I saw what the children were getting out of it.”

Erickson earned her instructor certification and started the Adaptive Learning Program for the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation.

Now her time on the court is devoted to helping others perfect their game. Every Friday night she teaches autistic and special needs children at Red Bug Lake Park.

Erickson starts each class with stretching and warm-up exercises followed by a review of the “Character Values” she hopes to reinforce.

“It’s not just coming out and playing tennis. There’s more to it,” Erickson said. “They’re learning social skills. They’re learning character values and they’re learning the skills of tennis.”

Parents and siblings are encouraged to participate as well.

Shravan Mayilen bounces a ball off his racket. (WKMG-TV)

Anjana Mayilen was with her son, Shravan. The 15-year-old has been coming to the sessions for about six months.

“You see the same families, It’s like being part of a group and we really like that,” Mayilen said.

Mayilen said Shravan looks forward to each class and she attributes the sessions to his improving verbal skills.

“A huge change,” she said. “When they do the introductions. The kids introduce each other and they play as a group.”

Michael Sarkis plays on the courts at Red Bug Lake Park (WKMG-TV)

Shravan is training for the upcoming Special Olympics along with Michael Sarkis, 24. Sarkis has been playing tennis for a few years but he’s using the weekly classes to brush up on his skills.

“I wanted to get to the next level, get back on track,” Sarkis said. “She’s helped me a lot. She’s helped me with my swing and my techniques.”

“The parents have embraced it,” Erickson said. “They’ve really enjoyed watching their kids progress. I’m happy I can do that for these children through my passion for tennis.”

The Posh Rock Adaptive Learning Program was launched in 2019 for people between the ages of 6 and 24. The classes are free but Posh Rock relies on donations to operate.

John Richards, president of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation, says Erickson is getting results. “She’s amazing, She’s passionate, she works hard and she loves the kids. That’s what you need. You want someone who cares and she cares.”

“What I’ve learned is that when you retire you just can’t do for yourself. When you retire you’ve got to give back,” Erickson said. “I’ve got to give back in order to be fulfilled and that’s giving back to those children.”

Once you play the game you love it,” Richards said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, transfer our love of the game and that’s what she does well, transferring her love of the game to the people she teaches and it’s working beautifully.”