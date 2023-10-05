From the thin blue line to punch lines: These comedians are standing up for injured officers

In early August, two Orlando police officers were shot and injured after questioning the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle. Two months later, a benefit was held just down the street from where it happened.

This week’s Getting Results Award winners showed support for their fellow officers and they did it with a laugh.

Tony Black and Brody Love are both in law enforcement. Black works at Orange County Corrections. Love is a Central Florida police officer. Both are also touring comics.

The two took the stage at The Corner on Sept. 30 as part of the Bonkerz Comedy Productions stand-up series.

All proceeds from the night were dedicated to the two officers shot and injured on Aug. 4. Both officers are currently recovering at home.

Black said he’s been doing comedy for about 15 years.

“I work at the corrections department, tough job, tough job,” he said. “I do comedy to relieve the stress. If you can make someone who is incarcerated laugh, you can get on stage and do this. They’re a tough crowd.”

Black got up on stage and told stories about his experiences and observations in Central Florida.

“They were in a shoot out with a bad guy. They’re doing OK. but this fundraiser will help them along the way,” Black said. “This is a way of showing them we appreciate what they’ve done. I would want someone to do it for me.”

Tony Black on stage at The Corner in Downtown Orlando (WKMG-TV)

Brody Love has been a police officer in Central Florida for 15 years. He said as a kid he participated in the D.A,R.E program — or the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. He knew back then he would be a first responder.

“I was intrigued by anything with lights and sirens,” he said with a laugh. “Even construction equipment.”

He said people have been telling him he’s funny most of his life. Eventually, someone suggested trying an open mic night. He was hooked.

“I just love making people laugh,” he said. “Laughter is like medicine. And with all the stuff that’s going on today, who doesn’t need a good laugh?”

Love uses his day job as an officer to create a persona on stage. “I’m the original cop and comedian,” Love said. “A copmedian.”

"Copmedian", Brody Love performs at The Corner in Downtown Orlando. (WKMG-TV)

John Sanfelippo, managing partner of The Block, organized the show.

“It was a no brainer. We had first responders that were injured and it’s in our neighborhood.”

“We believe that a comedy benefit event is a fitting way to show our appreciation for their service and dedication. The event will raise money for the officers’ recovery, and it will also serve as an opportunity to bring the community together in support of our heroes.”

A representative from the Orlando Police Department confirmed the officers are recovering at home adding, “We are appreciative of the overwhelming support from the community.”