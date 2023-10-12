Florida Wildlife Hospital celebrates 50 years of keeping wildlife wild

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you live in Brevard County and find a sick, injured, or orphaned native animal you can take them to the Florida Wildlife Hospital in Palm Shores.

The nonprofit likes to say they’ve been keeping wildlife “wild” for 50 years.

Dozens of calls come in every day to report injured wildlife. (WKMG-TV)

The four thousand square foot hospital is a fixture on the Space Coast.

Located on US-1 just south of the Pineda Causeway Florida Wildlife Hospital has state of the art medical equipment and regularly treats about 200 patients on property.

Operations manager, Chantal LaRose, says the hospital takes in about 5000 native animals a year. “Most people are surprised how big we are,” LaRose said. “They see this little building but we actually have five acres in the back and multiple release cages. We’re not open to the public so when they hear that they’re shocked.”

Chantal LaRose feeds a baby squirrel. (WKMG-TV)

Executive Director, Tracy Frampton, sifts through a box of photos collected as part of the hospital’s 50th anniversary.

“We have some great photos from our history, our early days,” she said, flipping through printed 4x6 images. “They were not electronic back then. These are real pictures,” she says with a laugh.

The photos, and a collection of faded newsletters dating back to the 70′s, tell the story of a couple who were in touch with environmental issues before it became popular.

Carlton and Gladys Teate began what was then called The Florida Injured Wildlife Sanctuary in 1973. The operation started in the basement of their home which was just north of the current location.

“It was amazing how he had his finger on the pulse of environmental issues,” Frampton said, describing Carlton Teate’s interest in environmental legislation. “I think that’s probably what got him started, knowing the issues and that these animals needed help. They just answered the call.”

Decades later the mission continues.

Kelly Kearney found an injured seagull in a parking lot by the beach. She says she knew right where to take it for help. Kearney said with all the growth in our state we needs more animal rehabbers like the Florida Wildlife Hospital.

“The amount of wildlife we have along with the amount of residents. It’s pushing more wildlife into places where it’s not used to being and that’s a danger,” Kearney said.

Kelly Kearney drops off an injured seagull. (WKMG-TV)

Laurelle Balog walked in the lobby with a small rabbit. It was attacked by a dog. She’s brought other animals here before. “A lot of people don’t know that we have this here,” Balog said. “The fact that we have this is fabulous. Whenever I come in I always donate a little bit of money to help them out.”

Frampton said the hospital relies on people like Balog to keep operating. “A lot of hamster wheel fundraising,” Frampton said. “Our funds come from memberships, donations, grants and special events.”

Frampton said those donations and grants allow the hospital to purchase equipment like, their new x-ray machine, that can save lives.

“This machine rotates, which our old one did not, so every turtle or tortoise that needed x-ray we had to take them to the zoo.

Frampton said the new equipment and skilled staff has made a difference. If an animal that is dropped off and survives for 24 hours it has a 70-percent chance of being released.

“I’m proud of the staff. I’m proud of the volunteers. I’m thrilled that we have so many people in the community that care,” Frampton said. “To think all these years later we’re still around and carrying out what he (Teate) started is really amazing and I’m excited to be a part of that.”