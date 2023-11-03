8 students ‘whipped’ during class at Orlando prep school, parents claim

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police responded to a preparatory school in Orlando on Thursday following reports of an individual at the school “whipping” students with a belt during class.

News 6 found police outside the school near 1960 Bruton Blvd. responding to a call about a “general disturbance.”

A parent told News 6 that his son was one of eight students struck by someone at St. Mark Preparatory School. According to the parent, a teacher at the school pointed students out to the individual, who then whipped them.

That parent explained he went to speak with the individual about the incident, and the individual said the “kids volunteered for it” as a game. Now, the father is saying his son has a bruise.

Another parent said that her fourth-grade child was also one of the students struck by the individual. She explained that she received a phone call from the school about an “incident” earlier in the day.

Tanezia Jackson said she has two children who go to St. Mark Preparatory School and was surprised to hear about the allegations.

“I’ve never had allegations like that at the school. I do know that is something they believe in, but I never actually known it to happen,” Jackson said.

“It’s one thing if you contact the parent and you’re talking to them about what’s going to happen but just to go and do something like that, he shouldn’t have done that,” parent Michelle Payne said.

The Orlando Police Department told News 6 on Friday when asked about the allegations that, “This is an active investigation and we are looking into all aspects thoroughly.”

News 6 reached out to the school and a spokesperson said they cannot comment on the allegations because it is an open investigation.

No arrests have been made, but a group of parents outside the school on Thursday were demanding the individual be arrested. They said that they want the teacher held accountable for her role, as well.

