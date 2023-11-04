Fire guts Seminole County mobile home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire ripped through a Seminole County mobile home on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Seminole County Fire Department said upon arrival at the Altamonte Springs home around 3:17 p.m., smoke and flames were showing with 50% of the mobile home involved.

The fire was “quickly extinguished” and everyone was able to make it out of the home, fire officials said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the SCFD.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home.

Fire ripped through a Seminole County mobile home on Saturday (Seminole County Fire Department)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: