Man arrested on attempted homicide charge in Winter Garden shooting

WINTER GARDEN, fla. – A 22-year-old man accused of shooting toward a victim standing in front of their Winter Garden home has been arrested.

According to the Winter Garden Police Department, Dilson Matel Flores-Miranda fired at the victim along Maxey Drive on Sept. 28.

Police said the shot hit the wall of the home, and Flores-Miranda fled the scene.

The shooting happened as part of an ongoing dispute between Flores-Miranda and the victim, police said.

Flores-Miranda faces charges of attempted second-degree homicide and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

