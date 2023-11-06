74º
SpaceX set for another night launch from Florida’s Space Coast

Launch is scheduled for 11:01 p.m.

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (WKMG)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is planning a late-night launch of its Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday, according to the space agency.

The launch of a rocket with 23 Starlink satellites is planned for 11:01 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Seven backup opportunities are available starting at 11:23 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, according to SpaceX.

In addition, eight backup opportunities are also available on Wednesday, Nov. 8 starting at 11 p.m. until 2:58 a.m. on Thursday.

This will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster, which previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and six Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is scheduled to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship.

According to the 45th Space Wing, the weather forecast for launch is nearly perfect, with a less than 5% chance weather will stop the launch.

News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens.

