Lake County, school district making safety changes after student hit, killed

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Safety improvements are being made near Lake Minneola High following the death of a student who was hit by a school bus.

From new signs to improved lighting, Lake County and its school district are teaming up to make the changes about a month after a 17-year-old student — Sherman Vannoy, a senior at Lake Minneola High School — was struck and killed by a school bus while riding his bicycle on a crosswalk.

Kirstina Cumbie, a Lake Minneola High School parent, told News 6 that the community needs people to slow down.

“We have so many kids crossing at pitch black in the morning,” Cumbie said. “We need more police presence so that there are visuals for the drivers to know that they need to slow down.”

Improvements include new painted stop and yield signs as well as scheduled lighting at the school’s athletic complex, to be on until 7:30 a.m. each day until permanent lighting can be installed. County officials want to extend the lighting past Big Sky Drive and Gatewood Avenue, too.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office also reportedly plans to increase deputy presence at the school until the lighting is installed.

