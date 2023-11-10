‘Breakfast for Israel’ event shows solidarity in Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Hundreds came together Friday to show support for the people of Israel after last month’s terror attack by Hamas.

Jewish National Fund USA held a “Breakfast for Israel” event in a showing of solidarity and unity with the Jewish State.

“I think it’s about community, it’s about relationships, it’s about supporting the land of the people of Israel,” Senior Campaign Executive Harrison Shames said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Elie Klein was the keynote speaker at the event and spoke about his experience working at ADI Negev-Nahalt Eran, which is a rehab center 12 miles from the Gaza border.

“As the day unfolded and there were dozens of those same sirens and we had to keep running to the shelters, it was clear that it was not a warning shot. It was an all-out war,” Klein said.

Klein said the role of workers at the facility quickly changed as everyone began helping people who were fleeing the violence.

“All of a sudden took on another important purpose,” Klein said. “We became a refuge. Brought them in and we healed their wounds, and we calmed them to the best of our ability.”

During his speech, Klein said it’s important to shine light on the atrocities that were committed by Hamas terrorists.

“We need to keep talking about this,” Klein said. “We need to keep lending support any way we can to make sure that humanity, that the light wins out over the darkness.”

Leaders with Jewish National Fund USA said the organization is fighting for Israelis who have lost everything.

Since Oct. 7, the nonprofit said it’s supported the evacuation and relocation of tens of thousands of residents in southern Israel and is providing thousands more with necessities.

“We’re going to continue to be there with whatever needs they might need. From socks, shoes, toothpaste, helping people evacuate,” Shames said. “Whatever it is, we’re going to go ahead and get it done.”

The organization said weekly volunteer missions to Israel will begin in December.

For details on how to donate, visit jnf.org.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: