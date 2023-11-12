Loud humming noise plagues Orange County neighborhood; residents point to nearby jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Loud noises are causing Orange County neighbors to complain and they say a nearby prison is the cause.

Neighbors say the noises have been on and off for a few months at the Lake Shore Landing neighborhood that’s located directly behind the Orange County Correctional Facility.

“It actually is like sometimes it just gets to you, there it goes!” Janice Williams said.

Williams pointed out the noise to News 6′s Brian Didlake as they both observed a humming noise emitting from behind the walls of the Orange County jail.

Brian Didlake asks “Okay now I can hear it, and it gets louder than that?” Williams said, “Yes, it gets louder than that!”

News 6 cameras couldn’t pick up the sound, but Williams shares it’s sometimes hard to sleep at night due to noises.

“It’s not a clinking it’s a real loud mmm, you know it’s like a real loud humming noise,” Williams said.

The Lake Shore Landing community is designated for residents 55 and older, but with the jail just feet away from backyards and homes, many say that humming noise is starting to become a nuisance.

Willie Lugo said, “It hurts my chest in some cases and I can feel the vibration in my chest.”

Lugo says he heard that humming noise on and off for the past two months.

He tells News 6 the neighborhood association has called on the jail to address the sounds, and at one point Lugo says it was addressed.

“Eventually a sheriff came out and again it was a couple of months ago, talked to me, talked to my neighbor over here and we talked a little bit and they said they would work on it and that was the last I heard of it,” Lugo said.

Lugo says that’s where the issues come into place saying the noise was only reduced or silenced for a month or two, but now Lugo says it’s back again.

“I haven’t been here two years yet and I have to listen to this, I’m looking to get out now because of that,” Lugo said.

News 6 reached out to the Orange County jail about the issue, they told News 6 that a noise assessment had been conducted and the noise produced was within acceptable ranges.

In a statement, the jail went on to say a faulty boiler was to blame, but its new part was delayed.

“Meantime, our Facilities and Maintenance team has insulated the doors to the boiler room to reduce the noise and shut the boiler off at times to reduce the amount of noise,” jail officials said.

Lugo and Williams both say that is not enough.

“Let them sleep here out here for a couple of days, listen to that noise, and see if they can get their rest,” Lugo said.

Janice Williams agreed, saying, “It’s not like we are spring chickens, we’re senior citizens we need our rest, you know, especially when we have to get up and do a job.”

News 6 is set to continue to talk with the Orange County jail to see if anything else can be done to stop this noise, meanwhile resident say they are going to continue to make their voices heard until this situation has been resolved.

