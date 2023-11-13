Man jumps on moving Amazon delivery truck in Sanford, threatens driver

Sanford police said they are looking for the man pictured above, who is suspected of jumping onto an Amazon delivery truck and threatening the driver.

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are looking for a man who jumped onto a moving Amazon delivery truck earlier this month and threatened the driver, according to the police department.

In a release, police said the man approached an Amazon delivery driver near 25th Street and Chase Avenue on Nov. 1.

The man jumped onto the driver sidestep while the truck was moving, and he told the driver to take him to an “unknown location,” the release shows.

When the driver refused, the man placed a “sharp object against the driver’s back,” police said.

According to investigators, the man jumped off and ran around toward the passenger side after the truck stopped at a stop sign.

However, the driver was able to drive away from the scene before the man was able to get into the vehicle, police added.

Anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts is urged to contact Sanford police at (407) 688-5070.

