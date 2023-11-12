Driver crashes into Sanford home, dies after experiencing medical episode

SANFORD, Fla. – A driver died after their vehicle crashed into a house in Sanford on Sunday afternoon after they experienced a medical episode, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Rescue crews responded around 2:45 p.m. to the wreck, reported in the 2500 block of Sanford Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle experienced a medical episode and crashed into the residence. The driver later died at the hospital, police said.

No one was injured at the home as a result of the crash, officials said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: