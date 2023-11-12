68º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Driver crashes into Sanford home, dies after experiencing medical episode

Crash occurred in 2500 block of Sanford Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Sanford, Traffic
fire truck (FILE) (WDIV)

SANFORD, Fla. – A driver died after their vehicle crashed into a house in Sanford on Sunday afternoon after they experienced a medical episode, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Rescue crews responded around 2:45 p.m. to the wreck, reported in the 2500 block of Sanford Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle experienced a medical episode and crashed into the residence. The driver later died at the hospital, police said.

No one was injured at the home as a result of the crash, officials said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email