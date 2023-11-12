Crash in Orange County kills Merritt Island man, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old Merritt Island man driving a pickup truck into Orange County on Saturday was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:46 p.m. on Nova Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was driving the pickup truck northbound — approaching State Road 520 — when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a right-hand curve, sending the truck off the roadway to the right.

Troopers said the driver then overcorrected to the left and the truck began overturning.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers believe he was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

