Child among 2 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle crash in Seminole County, firefighters say

Crash occurred at SR 436 and N Oxford Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Fern Park on Sunday — involving six vehicles and 11 people — sent a child and an adult to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at State Road 436 and North Oxford Road, according to a post made at 1:03 p.m. on the fire department’s social media.

Firefighters described one pediatric basic life support patient and one adult advanced life support patient without going into further detail of their injuries.

Two lanes of SR 436 were closed in the area, the post states, adding Casselberry police also responded to the scene. News 6 made it there shortly before 2 p.m., where we observed that the scene had since been cleared.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

