Nearly 400 families sue developer over Orange County cemetery flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit was filed on Friday on behalf of nearly 400 plaintiffs with loved ones buried at the Tildenville Oakland Cemetery in Oakland.

The lawsuit echoes concerns that have been voiced for the past several years. In September 2022, SKY 6 captured video of the cemetery under water.

The lawsuit alleges the developer’s of a nearby subdivision constructed an additional entrance roadway, which detoured drainage in the area. The 380 families allege the water is now being dumped into the cemetery, which was first constructed in 1947.

Relatives describe graves and remains being submerged above ground after flooding.

It says the developer’s “approval and construction of the culvert to divert runoff water from the new drive into Longleaf at Oakland and dump the water, instead, into the Oakland Tildenville cemetery, the defendants desecrated the resting places of the Families and the loved ones.”

The document doesn’t list the amount of compensation the families will be seeking.

