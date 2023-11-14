‘Mistress’ accused of shooting at Volusia woman, car with 1-year-old child inside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A South Daytona woman is accused of shooting at her lover’s girlfriend and a 1-year-old child earlier this month, according to the police department.

Police said that on Nov. 4 around 9:05 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in South Daytona after receiving reports about the shooting.

The victim told police that she witnessed a Silver Acura driving past her home over the last few days, and after finding it parked in front of the complex, she decided to park behind it to figure out who owned it, investigators said in an arrest affidavit.

After a couple of minutes, the victim’s boyfriend and her daughter’s father came out of an apartment at the complex with a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Zehra Percy, the release shows.

The victim got out of her car, but then she heard someone shout, “She has a gun,” prompting the victim to run back to her vehicle, police said.

According to detectives, Percy reportedly opened the Acura’s trunk, pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the victim and her vehicle, where the victim’s 1-year-old child was strapped in.

Witnesses later told investigators the same story — that they had seen two women getting into an argument before one of the women went to her car, pulled out a firearm and shot two rounds at the other woman.

Investigators explained they eventually learned that Percy was the “mistress” of the victim’s boyfriend.

On Friday, police found Percy during a traffic stop, and she was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. However, when asked for permission to search the vehicle for the firearm, Percy told them she had already returned it to her “sugar daddy,” police said.

Percy faces a charge of shooting into a vehicle. She was released on Friday night on a bond of $5,000.

