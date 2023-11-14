Safety and shopping: Law enforcement in Orange County prep ahead of holiday season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With less than six weeks until Christmas, law enforcement is launching their annual Operation Safe Holidays.

At an event Tuesday at the Mall at Millenia, dozens of officers and deputies came together announce the proactive push for increased awareness and security during the shopping and holiday season.

Law enforcement said they’re increasing patrols around shopping centers and malls to reduce theft.

“There’s marked vehicles, unmarked vehicles, horseback,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “People see that. The criminals see it too.”

While deputies and officers will be on the lookout for suspicious activity, everyone is encouraged to also take their own safety measures.

Connie Higgins was doing some shopping Tuesday and said it’s good to hear a reminder for everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

“Before I get in the car, I look in the back seat and I’m very aware of whereever I am,” Higgins said.

As part of the program, shoppers are asked to lock vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

“It should not be seen in the car,” Higgins said. “Hide it in the trunk, because if somebody looks and sees, you never know.”

People who shop online are also urged to ask their delivery company to keep packages out of view or have a trusted neighbor pick up their deliveries if they’re away from home.

