Missing 83-year-old Casselberry woman has been found

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A silver alert was issued for a missing 83-year-old woman last seen Monday morning, though she has since been found, according to a news release.

Police said Mary Blackford, 83, “suffers from the deterioration of her intellectual faculties” and was discovered missing around 11 a.m. from her Casselberry home.

According to the release, Blackford’s family was unable to locate her and contacted police around 3:44 p.m. to report her as missing.

Police said they believed Blackford left her residence in her 2006 white Lincoln Town Car with the Florida tag 168 1UZ, pictured below.

Casselberry police are looking for 83-yer-old Mary Blackford who may be driving this 2006 Lincoln Town Car (Casselberry Police Department)

Police said her vehicle has was observed via several license plate readers in the Orlando area on Monday. The the last “hit” on her vehicle was at around 7:10 pm at Edgewater Drive and Princeton Street.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police announced that Blackford was found by University of Central Florida police.

