Mount Dora police search for missing woman

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police on Wednesday again asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 41-year-old woman who was last seen in early November.

Nicole H. Baldwin, a mother of three, was last seen by her daughter late on Nov. 2 at a home in Lancaster at Loch Leven off County Road 44 in Mount Dora, police said.

According to Mount Dora police, Baldwin left behind her personal belongings, including her phone, Apple watch, purse, debit card and shoes.

Police said Baldwin has not been in contact with her children or friends, which is out of character for her.

Baldwin, last seen wearing a nightgown and no shoes, has tattoos of a rose on her right hand and tattoos of flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Police said she also has a condition that requires medication and she may need medical attention.

A missing person crime bulletin was initially released on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information about Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.