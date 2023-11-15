Palm Coast woman accused of armed home invasion, fleeing scene with kids in vehicle

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman faces charges after she was arrested over an armed home invasion, according to a news release.

Deputies said they were contacted by the victim on Tuesday, who said a known acquaintance entered his home through an unlocked door, pointed a firearm at him, and took approximately $50-$100 in cash from the dresser.

The suspect, identified as Kiarra Strickland, then fled from the residence in her vehicle which had her three children inside, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a witness also reported seeing Strickland park in front of the home and retrieve a handgun from the front passenger side of the vehicle before entering the victim’s residence.

According to the release, Strickland was found at her residence on Slumber Path in Palm Coast and placed under arrest. She faces charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm.

“Not controlling your anger and then committing a crime to settle a score will get you arrested and a bed at the Green Roof Inn every time,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “And she’s off the list for being the mother of the year by taking her children along with her to a home invasion that could have turned deadly.”

Deputies said a search warrant was served, and the gun and stolen cash were recovered.

During the investigation, Strickland admitted to the crime and was taken to the Flagler County jail, where she is currently being held without bond, according to the release.

