Man accused of sexually assaulting girls in Flagler, Orange, Osceola counties; more victims possible

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office and detectives in Flagler, Orange and Osceola counties are seeking additional victims of a 25-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting teens.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Pelfrene St Fort, who lived in Orlando, had several sexual “relationships” with girls from ages 13 and 16.

“St Fort tells his victims that he is 17 or 18 years of age and leads them to believe that they are in a dating relationship before forcing them to engage in sexual acts,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

According to detectives, two victims were identified in Flagler County, one victim was identified in Orange County and another victim was identified in Osceola County. Officials believe there may be more victims in Central and Northeast Florida.

“This multi-county serial dirtbag has been luring, conning, and forcing young girls across Central and Northeast Florida to sexually assault them,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “Coming forward as a victim can be scary and intimidating, but we are here to help you through the process and help you with our victim advocates. Working together, we can prevent him from ever assaulting another child.”

The sheriff’s office said St Fort was arrested in March 2023 after fleeing from a traffic stop. An investigation revealed he may have been driving to the home of a young girl, deputies said.

Officials said he was on probation for unlawful use of a two-way communication device, which was reduced to traveling to have sex with a minor. He was charged in January 2020.

St Fort was charged with lewd or lascivious battery in Flagler County, and other charges are pending. He was also charged in Osceola County with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and charges are still pending in Orange County, deputies said.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim of St Fort is asked to contact Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kathryn Gordon at KGordon@FlaglerSheriff.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: