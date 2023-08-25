Ocala man found with huge cache of child porn, more victims possible, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man was arrested on Thursday after detectives found over 1,000 videos of child pornography in his possession, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded files of child pornography to several social media platforms.

Upon investigation, a detective was able to confirm that Kenneth Sarsony. 35, was the man identified in the NCMEC tips, prompting a search of Sarsony’s home in Ocala.

According to a news release, Sarsony was interviewed during the search, though he initially denied knowing what child pornography was and ever viewing it.

However, he admitted during the conversation that he was “obsessed with little girls,” deputies added.

The release shows that Sarsony also told investigators he had always “wanted to touch a child,” explaining he used several fake social media accounts to acquire child pornography and that he had amassed a collection on his electronic devices.

Investigators said over 1,000 videos of child pornography were found on three of his devices.

Sarsony was taken into custody and faces 20 counts of possessing child pornography. He is held on bond of $40,000.

Due to his comments, detectives believe that he may have personally victimized a child. If you or someone you know was victimized by Sarsony, you are urged to contact detectives at 352-368-3586.

Sarsony has a previous criminal record. In 2011, Sarsony was arrested for defecating outside of Fort King Middle School after school officials found feces at the entrance of classrooms at least five times. He was later found guilty on charges of trespassing.

