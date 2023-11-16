$5K reward offered for information on missing Winter Springs mom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A cash reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by Crimeline for information in the missing persons case of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker, a mom from Winter Springs whose estranged husband has since been arrested by Orange County deputies on charges including burglary and attempted murder.

Rucker was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her residence in Winter Springs, a Crimeline flyer states. Her family believes she left with Cory Hill, her estranged husband, to an unknown destination. The family has not seen or heard from Rucker since Saturday and believes she may still be in danger, according to the flyer.

On Tuesday, Winter Springs police said that Hill was a person of interest in Rucker’s disappearance. Detectives said that when they attempted to question Hill about his wife’s disappearance, he declined to talk.

Hill had been arrested on Monday to face charges of burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Angel Milligan, who told News 6 she is the victim in the attempted murder case against Hill, said Hill came to her Mount Dora home on Sunday and tried to kill her, firing indiscriminately around the house narrowly missing her children. She said that she hid and Hill left. He was later arrested.

Winter Springs police confirmed Thursday that detectives were in the Sorrento area that day, but the department would not specify the exact location nor what specifically led them there.

Anyone with information on Rucker’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 407-327-6561, or to give an anonymous tip at crimeline.org or by calling 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: