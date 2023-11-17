Orlando police release photo of man wanted for questioning after teen shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department released a photo Thursday showing a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month.

Officers said Destin Webster-Thompson was shot on Oct. 30 in the area of The Villages on Millenia Boulevard apartments, 5150 Millenia Blvd. Webster-Thompson was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he later died.

A new photo shows a person detectives are looking for and police are asking for any information that could help identify them.

Orange County Public Schools said Webster-Thompson was a sophomore at Dr. Phillips High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

