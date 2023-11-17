73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Orlando police release photo of man wanted for questioning after teen shot, killed

Detectives ask for information to help identify person

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Crime, Gun Violence, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department released a photo Thursday showing a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month.

Officers said Destin Webster-Thompson was shot on Oct. 30 in the area of The Villages on Millenia Boulevard apartments, 5150 Millenia Blvd. Webster-Thompson was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he later died.

A new photo shows a person detectives are looking for and police are asking for any information that could help identify them.

Orange County Public Schools said Webster-Thompson was a sophomore at Dr. Phillips High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email