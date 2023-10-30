1 critically injured in shooting near Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured near an apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 5150 Millenia Blvd., which is near The Villages on Millenia Boulevard apartments.

According to a news release, a victim was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The investigation is ongoing, OPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 9-1-1 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: