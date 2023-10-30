Shooting investigation closed downtown Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A major downtown Orlando intersection was shut down Monday afternoon as police investigated a shooting.

The intersection of East Central Boulevard and North Rosalind Avenue near Lake Eola was closed. Police say they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

Police say so far they believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other, and there is no immediate danger to the public. They are working to find the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection appears to be back open and the scene is clear, according to a News 6 crewmember at the scene.

