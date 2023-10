(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot Monday in Orlando, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Fitzgerald Drive, where the two people were found.

Police said the two were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Their names and ages have not been released.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

