Man in critical condition among 3 shot in Orange County, deputies say.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three men were shot early Sunday in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 6500 block of Old Winter Garden Road, according to a statement. They were seen to be concentrated on a parking lot outside of a hookah lounge. The scene is just about 300 feet away from the south fence of Oak Hill Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office described the men who were shot as being in their 20s and 30s. All three were hospitalized, with one of them in critical condition at the time of this report, the statement reads.

No other information was shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

