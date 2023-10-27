17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of woman in Orlando’s Curry Ford neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested a 17-year-old after the death of a woman who was shot while walking in the Curry Ford area over the weekend.

Caleb Smith was arrested Friday and faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Police said Smith shot Anguely Rodriquez-Torres, 18, near Bel Air Avenue and Curry Ford Road Saturday afternoon. They said Rodriguez-Torres was walking with a man when another person came up claiming to know them. There was a short argument, and then Rodriguez-Torres was shot in the back.

Rodriguez-Torres was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: