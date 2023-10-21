Woman shot, killed while walking on Orlando sidewalk

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman died after being shot in the back on Saturday afternoon, but may not have been the intended target, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the area of Bel Air Avenue and Curry Ford Road around 2:58 p.m.

According to a news release, a man and woman were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by a man who claimed to know them.

“After a short argument, the suspect shot the female in the back and fled the area on foot,” police said in the release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries, police say.

Police said a search is underway for the suspect and anyone with information should call OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Note: An earlier report from OPD said that the woman’s condition was improving, but NEWS 6 later learned that she died at the hospital.

