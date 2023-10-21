70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

‘USA Down Syndrome Swimming’ visits Orlando

Training for Trisomy Games

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

Tags: Orlando, Sports, Maitland, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Winter Park High School graduate Lauren Bergquist is technically from Maitland, but she really grew up in a swimming pool!

Her parents introduced her to the sport when she was only 2 years old as a way to strengthen her lungs after a bout with pneumonia. Bergquist was instantly hooked.

Competitive swimming has taken her to competitions all over the world, from Canada to Europe to Australia. She’s even won medals as a representative of the United States.

Many of Lauren’s experiences have been made possible by USA Down Syndrome Swimming, a grassroots organization founded by a group of parents four years ago.

It’s grown from 13 members to nearly 100. This week, USA Down Syndrome Swimming held a national training camp at the Rosen Aquatic Center on International Drive. News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh checked it out.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Sports have always been Jamie Seh’s game and as the News 6 sports director, she’ll bring you coverage of all the hottest games. From the fields, to the courts, over to the ice, Jamie has the highlights you won’t want to miss and the stories you’ll want to hear.

email