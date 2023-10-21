‘USA Down Syndrome Swimming’ visits Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Winter Park High School graduate Lauren Bergquist is technically from Maitland, but she really grew up in a swimming pool!

Her parents introduced her to the sport when she was only 2 years old as a way to strengthen her lungs after a bout with pneumonia. Bergquist was instantly hooked.

Competitive swimming has taken her to competitions all over the world, from Canada to Europe to Australia. She’s even won medals as a representative of the United States.

Many of Lauren’s experiences have been made possible by USA Down Syndrome Swimming, a grassroots organization founded by a group of parents four years ago.

It’s grown from 13 members to nearly 100. This week, USA Down Syndrome Swimming held a national training camp at the Rosen Aquatic Center on International Drive. News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh checked it out.

