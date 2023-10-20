PRIMETIME TOP-20 SHOWDOWN: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 16 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It’s a primetime ACC showdown Saturday night at Doak as the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) host the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL.

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: Seminole Sports Network

ODDS: -14.5 FSU; 49.5 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Florida State holds a perfect 21-0 record against Duke in football. They are 10-0 in Tallahassee.

This is the second top-25 team the Seminoles will play this season. In week one, FSU beat then-No. 5 LSU 45-24 in Orlando.

FSU has two active streaks: a 12-game winning streak, the third longest active streak in the nation, and 12 straight games scoring at least 30 points, the second longest active streak in the ACC since FSU did it in 2012-14 with 17 straight games.

Quarterback Jordan Travis continues his Heisman campaign. In last week’s 41-3 win over Syracuse, Travis had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown along with 284 passing yards.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman also had a big game against Syracuse with 140 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also had 107 punt return yards.

This game is also the “Seminole Heritage” game featuring turquoise colors to recognize the partnership between Florida State and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The color turquoise represents “harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities,’ according to the team’s game notes.

