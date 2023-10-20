BIG 12 CLASH: UCF vs. No. 6 Oklahoma. Here’s when, where to watch

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Left tackle Anton Harrison #71 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs onto the field for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Kansas State won 41-34. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Norman, Okla. – The UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) come off the bye week with a big date with the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) on Saturday.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 96.9 The Game

ODDS: -17.5 Oklahoma; 67.5 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

This is the first meeting between UCF and Oklahoma. The Sooners will leave the Big 12 next year, along with Texas, to join the SEC.

The matchup also sees Sooner quarterback Dillion Gabriel going up against his former team. He threw for over 8,000 yards in his time with the Knights before transferring to Oklahoma. In the midst of a Heisman campaign, Gabriel threw for 285 yards and a last-second touchdown and rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in a thrilling 34-30 win over Texas two weeks ago.

For UCF, head coach Gus Malzahn said on Monday that injured starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will start on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off a bye week. UCF lost 51-22 against Kansas two weeks ago, while Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30 in the latest addition of the Red River Rivalry.

The Knights have three wins against top-10 teams. The last win was in 2017 against No. 7 Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to cap an undefeated season. The other two came in 2013 during a 12-1 campaign with wins over No. 8 Louisville and No. 6 Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl.

UCF has yet to claim a Big 12 conference win in football. The last time UCF lost four straight games was in 2015 when the team went 0-12.

UCF is third in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 246.3 yards per game.