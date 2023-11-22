Dogs are falling sick with this mystery illness. Here are some tips to help

Dogs around the nation are getting sick, but what’s causing the sickness is still a mystery to veterinarians.

Dr. Dana Varble is the chief veterinary officer of the North American Veterinary Community.

She said the spreading respiratory illness has been a cause for concern, especially so close to the holidays.

“Some of our pets might need to go to boarding facilities or stay with family or be in places with multiple dogs, and any time there’s a disease outbreak, even if it’s something as simple as kennel cough, it kind of makes you worry a little bit more in those situations,” Dr. Varble said.

The illness may have spread as far as Central Florida.

Seminole County Animal Services has quarantined eight dogs.

Alan Harris, Director of Seminole County Emergency Management, said those dogs have a respiratory virus. They are being treated with antibiotics.

“Any dog that’s now coming into the shelter — we’re monitoring that dog,” Harris said. “If it’s identified as any type of respiratory illness whatsoever, it’s not put in with the rest of the population and is immediately moved into isolation.”

Dr. Varble said research shows this is a new bacteria.

In some rare cases, it can lead to death.

Pete Alan, a dog owner in Orange County, said that is scary to think about.

Before getting his current dog Chloe, he had two dogs. Both of them died. So he wants to do whatever he can to keep Chloe in good health.

“She means the world to us, she’s great,” Alan said. “We love her to death.”

Some of the symptoms of this illness include coughing, a runny nose and watery eyes.

Dr. Varble said it’s a bad cold for the vast majority of dogs.

She recommends owners make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations.

“These vaccinations probably won’t work against this new disease, but they’re very key in preventing secondary infections,” Dr. Varble said.

She also suggests keeping your dogs away from dog parks and kennels for now.

If you already planned to take your dog on a flight or to a family member’s house for the holidays, Dr. Varble said that is okay.

If your dog will be interacting with other dogs, she advises that you ask the owner whether his or her dog has experienced any symptoms.

