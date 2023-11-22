Here’s when the stores open for Black Friday shopping in Central Florida

(Bebeto Matthews, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown Manhattan, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. While Black Friday may no longer look like the crowd-filled, in-person mayhem that it was just decades ago in large part due to the rising dependence on online shopping that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic the holiday sales event is still slated to attract millions of consumers. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Black Friday is more of a week-long event now, but 130.7 million are still planning to shop on Friday itself, according to the National Retail Federation.

According to Deloitte Development in October, the 4,318 consumers the firm surveyed planned to spend an average of $1,652 this holiday season.

If you plan on shopping this weekend, here are the opening and closing times for malls and some big stores around Central Florida.

Thanksgiving hours

NONE of Central Florida’s malls will be open on Thanksgiving. We have a list of businesses that will be open or closed HERE.

Black Friday hours

CENTRAL FLORIDA MALLS

Altamonte Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Florida Mall: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mall at Millenia: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Melbourne Square: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Orlando International Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oviedo Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Paddock Mall: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Seminole Towne Center: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Volusia Mall: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of opening hours for major stores around Central Florida:

Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m.

Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard’s: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 5 a.m.

Kohl’s: 5 a.m.

Lowe’s: 6 a.m.

Macy’s: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ross Dress for Less: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target: 6 a.m.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m.

