‘Shelter Sunday:’ This company is covering dog adoption fees nationwide on Sunday

The Pedigree Brand announced it will be reimbursing adoptions nationwide to help shelters across the country with capacity crisis

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for your next furry friend, the Pedigree Brand announced that it will cover adoption fees for dogs nationwide on Sunday.

According to a news release from the company, if someone adopts a dog on Nov. 26, they can submit their receipt anytime from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22 for reimbursement.

Pedigree said it aims to “turn one of the most shoppable weekends of the year into one of the most adoptable weekends,” in reference to Black Friday shopping kicking off.

The “Shelter Sunday” initiative celebrates the 15th birthday of the Pedigree Foundation, which gives grants to help dogs find loving homes, according to the release.

“The PEDIGREE brand remains committed to supporting the animal welfare community to further our ambition to end pet homelessness,” said Jean-Paul Jansen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mars Petcare North America. “The Shelter Sunday effort comes at a critical time for shelters across the country and we’re proud to support them as they tirelessly care for dogs in need in search of their forever homes.”

Orange County Animal Services posted on social media about the program, saying, “The Shelter Sunday effort comes at a critical time as shelters across America are facing overcrowding and capacity challenges.”

The reimbursement program applies to dogs only, with a maximum adoption fee of $200.

For more information and the official rules, click here.

