Dozens of drivers ignore signs, potential tickets, park on MCO roadway shoulders

ORLANDO, Fla. – During the day, many, even most drivers who want to park and wait rather than circling the terminal for a passenger to arrive, choose one of two Cell Phone Waiting Lots at the Orlando International Airport.

But not at night.

When the sun goes down, drivers can be seen parking on the shoulders of most major roadways leading into MCO.

During all hours of the night, dozens of cars line up on both sides of Semoran Boulevard, which becomes Jeff Fuqua Blvd. on airport property.

All of those drivers are parked illegally.

At almost any other large airport, especially in the New York City area, within minutes police harass stopped drivers until they move, mostly for security.

But most nights, Orlando Police, in charge of enforcement and patrol at MCO, do not consistently bother illegally-parked drivers stopped on the shoulders.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Are illegally-parked drivers a security risk?

MCO spokesperson Larry Ell directed News 6 to Orlando Police.

“As always, our team is committed to making the roadways as safe as possible by encouraging all motorists to heed speed limit and parking regulations,” Ell said.

OPD also didn’t address any security risks or concerns, if they have any.

“The Orlando Police Department and GOAA [Greater Orlando Aviation Authority] continue to work together to help manage the illegal parking; however, there are still times when drivers choose to disregard posted signage and park,” an unnamed OPD spokesperson wrote in an email to News 6.

Some drivers complain finding Cell Phone Waiting Lots is difficult because signs on MCO property are small. Driving to the North Cell Phone Waiting Lot from the north airport entrance at Semoran Boulevard and S.R. 528 requires drivers to stay in the right lanes towards Terminal B and exit to the right before the terminal.

Not staying in the right lanes will force a driver to cross over four lanes of traffic to exit right.

The South Cell Phone Waiting Lot, accessed from the south entrance an S.R. 417 and Boggy Creek Road, near recently-completed Terminal C, includes a gas station and convenience store.

Other drivers advise inputting cell phone waiting lots into GPS for exact directions.

Both the North and South Cell Phone Waiting Lots are open 24 hours per day, well-lighted, free, and offer free wi-fi.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: