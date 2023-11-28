Polk County man wins $5M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven man got lucky when he bought a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a Haines City store.

Rickey Johnson won a $5 million top prize from a $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket was bought at the Haines City Food Mart on U.S. Highway 17-92 West. The retailer will get a commission for selling the winning ticket.

Johnson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Gold Rush Limited debuted in 2021 with a limited number of $5 million and $1 million prizes. According to the Florida Lottery website, the odds of winning $5 million is 1 in 2,362,500.

There are nine $5 million Gold Rush Limited tickets remaining throughout Florida, and 26 $1 million prizes remaining. There are also smaller payouts ranging from $20 to $100,000.

